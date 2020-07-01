Police responding to stabbing in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are responding to a stabbing in Riverdale Tuesday night.

Dispatch tells ABC4 News at least two people have been stabbed just after 10 p.m. near the Lowe’s located at 4155 Riverdale Road.

The condition of the two people stabbed is unknown.

ABC4 News has a crew on the way to the scene. Information will be shared as it becomes available.