Police responding to stabbing at homeless shelter in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are responding to a stabbing at a homeless shelter in South Salt Lake Monday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. of a stabbing at the Mens Resource Center located at 3380 South 1000 West.
One patient was transported to the hosptial, their condition is currently not known.
No other details were available, an update will be provided as soon as more information is released.
