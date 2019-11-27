Developing: Two people shot at apartment complex in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are currently responding to a shooting in Salt Lake City.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. inside an apartment complex at 308 West North Temple.

Two individuals were shot and crime scene detectives are currently working on two different levels of the apartment, although police could not confirm if the victims were actually inside one or two different apartments.

Police believe they have one suspect outstanding and are currently working to identify who they are looking for. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public and that the shooting appears to be isolated.

*Developing* An update will be provided once additional information is released.

