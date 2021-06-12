Police respond to deadly crash in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Detectives are investigating the scene of a deadly crash in Tooele, Saturday.

According to officials, on June 12, a 29-year-old man traveling southbound on Droubay Street in a Toyota Yaris swerved and came into contact with the back of a parked semitrailer.

Sgt. Rob Benson with the Tooele Police Department tells ABC4 that witnesses on scene rushed to the vehicle and administered CPR until first responders arrived.

Police say despite efforts from bystanders and first responders, the man then died due to the extent of his injuries sustained from the crash. It is unknown at this time what prompted the driver to swerve according to officers.

The scene remains under investigation.

