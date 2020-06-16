LITTE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police released a sketch of a suspect they believe assaulted a woman on a trail in Little Cottonwood Canyon in April.
According to a press release issued by Unified Police Sgt. Melody Grey, a young woman was hiking the Quarry Trail on April 29 when she was approached from behind, struck with a stick and strangled.
The woman yelled for help and as other hikers arrived to help her, the suspect fled.
The man is described as a white male in his early 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with a skinny build and long light brown hair.
If anyone recognizes this suspect, please contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000 and reference case 20-45161.
