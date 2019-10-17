Police release pictures in hopes to identify suspect in Tooele car theft turned kidnapping

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News)- The search continues for a suspect involved in a car theft turned kidnapping.

Police say it all happened 7:00 Tuesday morning when the man jumped in a car that was warming up in a family’s driveway with a 10-year-old inside.

The suspect dropped the boy off and took off with the car to Salt Lake County.

He has still not been found.

The Tooele City Police Department released pictures Thursday of clothing found on the scene.

They ask anyone that might recognize who the items belong to or have information to contact Detective Josh Curtis at 435-882-8900.

Anyone with home security cameras in the area of 1900 North Berra Blvd. in Tooele or near the Oquirrh Apartments in Magna (near 2900 South 8400 West) where the vehicle was found is asked to also contact Det. Curtis.

