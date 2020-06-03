Police release names of young boys killed in South Jordan murder-suicide

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in South Jordan have released the names of the young brothers killed in a murder-suicide on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release issued by Sgt. Matt Pennington, South Jordan Police, the mother of Seth Osborn, 8, and Ezra Osborn 10 arrived at her home in the area of Pentenwell Lane when she found her youngest son still alive, but critically injured.

When officer’s arrived, they located the older son and the woman’s ex-husband, Brian Osborn, 41, both deceased from gunshot wounds. Ezra Osborn was rushed to the hospitial where he died.

Officers said it appears that Brian Osborn killed his two sons then turned the gun on himself.

“It is not something you ever want to see happen in your community we had a father take the life of his two young sons and then his own,” South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey said. “There are a lot of people struggling right now and my hope would be that you would reach out. There are avenues for help. Help in dealing with the emotional challenges that are a very real result of this pandemic and this economic situation.”

Police said the couple was divorced and Brian Osborn was at his ex-wife’s house with the two children at the time. A motive for the killings has not been released.

A background check on Brian Osborn shows no criminal history in Utah.

For those wishing to help the family, a GoFundMe has been set up.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

You can call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or you can download the SAFEUT app where you can text or call a crisis counselor, or send an anonymous tip to help someone.