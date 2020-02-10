Police: Parolee takes officers on multi-city high speed chase, ramming a police vehicle, while high on meth

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 52-year-old man is behind bars after police said he was impaired while driving recklessly at high speeds while fleeing from police through multiple cities on Saturday.

Documents state the wild chain of events started when police in Cottonwood Heights received notification that Utah Highway Patrol was engaged in a chase with a possible impaired driver in a gold Mercedes-Benz SUV on I-15 near 5400 South.

The suspect, later identified as John Mark Hallberg, of Salt Lake City, exited the freeway, headed east and turned onto State Street going south in the northbound lanes. Troopers then terminated the pursuit and indicated to dispatch that Hallberg was last seen headed east on 7200 South, documents state.

Within a minute, an officer with Cottonwood Heights located Hallberg’s vehicle and observed him driving all over the road, swerving between multiple lanes of travel at a high rate of speed, and was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, documents further state.

Additional officers joined in the pursuit as Hallberg began traveling south on 900 East and onto Union Park Ave. Officers attempted to spike the vehicle but due to the high speeds, were unable to retrieve them in time, according to documents.

Police said Hallberg continued south at speeds between 60-80 miles per hour, was unable to maintain a single lane of travel and at times was “straddling the center lane divide”, and rapidly changed lanes without signaling, narrowly missing one of their officer’s vehicles.

Multiple agencies responded to a request for help and officers with Unified Police Department were able to spike the suspect’s tires at the intersection of 9755 South 1300 East, documents state.

Police said Hallberg continued traveling at about 30 miles per hour on the tire’s rims, finally coming to a complete stop at 11200 South in a residential neighborhood.

Documents state Hallberg rammed an officer’s vehicle who was blocking his car from leaving the area when another officer struck Hallberg’s vehicle from behind.

Hallberg attempted to flee on foot and began fighting with police and not obeying multiple commands. He was taken into custody after officers were forced to use their taser, according to documents.

During an interview with police Hallberg said he was high on methamphetamine and had no recollection of how he had gotten to the area he was arrested in. Police found multiple prescription medications belonging to Hallberg during a search of his vehicle but did not find any illegal drugs or paraphernalia.

A background check shows Hallberg was arrested in 2016 for assault, kidnapping, assault on an officer, failing to stop at the command of an officer, threat of terrorism and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to prison and was granted an early release in November 2019. He is currently on parole.

Hallberg has additional multiple past arrests for theft, failing to stop at the command of an officer, possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence assault.

