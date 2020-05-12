Police: One woman dead, a two-year-old passenger taken to the hospital after a three-car crash

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One woman is dead and a two-year-old passenger taken to the hospital after a three-car crash in San Juan County Sunday, officials say.

According to officials with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. near milepost 78 on SR-191 Sunday.

The three-vehicle crash occurred when a Ford F-350 pulling a 25-foot enclosed trailer was traveling northbound in front of a red Chevrolet Tahoe. Officials say the Tahoe was attempting to pass the Ford in a no-passing zone when it collided, head-on, with a silver Dodge Ram pickup traveling in the opposite direction.

Officials say the Tahoe was then pushed into the trailer of the Ford where both vehicles and trailer continued northbound veering off to the shoulder. The Dodge came to a stop in southbound lanes.







DPS

DPS

Officials say a female driver of the Tahoe died on scene as a result of her injuries while a two year old passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials say.

All five occupants of the Ford were treated and released on scene.

UHP said crews were on scene for nearly four hours through the night and returned Monday to complete their investigation.

