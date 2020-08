TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are currently on scene of a fatal collision in Taylorsville Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet by Unified Police, the crash happened at 1175 W Taylorsville Expressway.

Currently westbound traffic is closed at Atherton and drivers re asked to find an alternate route through the area.

We are on-scene of a fata crash at 1175 W Tylorsville Expressway. Westbound traffic is closed at Atherton. Please find an alternate route through the area. pic.twitter.com/UnKaudyOum — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) August 4, 2020

*Developing* ABC4 is headed to the scene. An update will be provided once additional information is released.