Police: One man dead after a stabbing in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the West Jordan Police Department are investigating a stabbing Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department says one young male was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say the stabbing occurred after a confrontation between two males outside a residence.

After the man was stabbed he was transported to the hospital by a family member where he died from his injuries, Sgt. Holt says.

Detectives are on scene near 9200 South 3800 West working on an investigation.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

What others are clicking on: