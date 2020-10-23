Police: 84-year-old woman found dead in Taylorsville, daughter in custody

TAYLORSVILLE Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of an 84-year-old woman in Taylorsville.

Police say they received a call from the grandaughter of the victim about the death at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found Carol Donlay dead in her bed with trauma to her body.

The 59-year-old daughter of the victim is in police custody in connection to the death. Police say she suffers from mental illness.







The mother and daugther lived together at the time of her death.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a Domestic Violence Homicide. The daughter is in custody and may face Domestic Violence Homicide charges.

An autopsy is being performed to detemine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident or who heard anything in the area is asked to call police.