Police officer killed in early morning crash, 2nd officer charged with DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A New Haven, Connecticut, police officer was killed in a car crash in Las Vegas on Friday morning, officials said, and the driver, his colleague, was taken to jail.

The deceased officer, identified as Joshua Castellano, 25, is a 7-year veteran of the police department and was assigned to the Shooting Task Force.

The department said Castellano was the passenger of the car, along with several other New Haven police officers.

The driver, Officer Robert Ferraro, 34, was charged Friday with DUI and reckless driving, court records showed.

Police said Castellano, Ferraro, and four other passengers were driving westbound on Spring Mountain Road at Decatur boulevard when the car, a Rolls Royce, lost control. The Rolls Royce then collided with a car that was waiting in a private driveway to enter the road. The Rolls Royce then collided with several utility roles, trees, and a fire hydrant, police said.

The car overturned and Castellano was ejected, police said. Debris from the collision then collided with a third, parked car.

New Haven police did not say why the officers were in Las Vegas.