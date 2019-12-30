Suspect who died after an officer involved shooting in Emery County has been identified

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The suspect who died in an officer involved shooting in Emery County Saturday has been identified.

According to a press release issued by the Carbon County Sheriff, the suspect was identified as 40-year-old Mark Stoddard of Huntington.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Jacob Cox said the incident happened at about 5:15 p.m. when Emery County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received information on a possible DUI driver.

When the vehicle pulled over, a male driver exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun in the direction of the Emery County Deputy. The man got back into the vehicle and fled. The deputy initiated a pursuit as additional units were responding to assist.

A UHP Trooper was able to successfully deploy spikes on the vehicle and a short time later, the driver stopped and pursuing officers stopped behind the suspect vehicle.

The suspect exited his vehicle and pointed the firearm in the officer’s direction. An Emery County Deputy and UHP Trooper involved in the pursuit fired their weapons, striking the male.

Officers and EMS personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died as a result of his injuries.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

