Police need your help locating missing couple in Grand County

Grand County, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are searching for a missing Michigan couple who were last seen in Grand County on October 22nd.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says Brett and Judy were last seen just north of Moab in the Dalton Wells area on the 22nd of October.

The Sheriff’s Office says the couple may be hiking, camping in a tent and exploring backcountry locations near Moab.

They are driving a late model white Chevrolet Suburban. If you have seen them or their vehicle, you are asked to call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-4321.