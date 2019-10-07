Police: Murray woman facing felony charges for her role in counterfeit bill scheme in Utah County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old Murray woman is facing felony charges after she was identified as a suspect involved in the passing of several counterfeit bills through Utah County.

Arresting documents state Breanna Marie Archuleta was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sept. 26 after an investigation into multiple counterfeit bills that were passed at local businesses in Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs.

The investigation started when police were contacted by loss prevention at the Walmart located at 136 W. Crossroads Boulevard, regarding the discovery of three counterfeit $100 bills on September 12.

Surveillance footage from both inside and outside the store helped determine a male wearing a dark jacket, dark hat with a Utah Jazz “note”, and white undershirt exited a dark gray Hyundai Sonata occupied by at least three other persons, the driver of which was female, according to arresting documents.

Documents state the male suspect then proceeds into the store where he produces and “successfully” passed three counterfeit $100 bills which were later determined to be $10 bills which had been bleached and re-printed as $100 bills. Police said the magnetic strip within the bills, which clearly indicates it is a $10 bill, not a $100.

On September 11, the same male suspect was observed in Eagle Mountain producing more counterfeit bills at Ridley’s Grocery Store. This time, the male suspect was accompanied into the store by the female, documents state.

The male suspect was wearing the same dark jacket, dark hat with a Utah Jazz “note”, and white undershirt.

Utah County Detectives were able to obtain decent quality photographs of the two suspects standing at the cash register inside the Ridley’s Grocery Store who then posted on their Facebook profile in an attempt to get help identifying the two suspects.

Investigators need help identifying man & woman who passed counterfeit bills at businesses near Ridley's in Eagle… Posted by Utah County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 14, 2019

After posting the image on social media, several people called in to identify the female as Archuleta. One of the people stated they went to school with Archuleta and positively identified her to police.

Archuleta was contacted by phone and given several opportunities to meet with detectives and explain her involvement but she refused and would not comply.

On September 26 detectives located and arrested Archuleta on one count third-degree felony fraud. As of Monday, Oct 7, the case is currently still being screened by the Utah County District Attorney’s office and charges are pending.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they know who the male is and are still working on making an arrest.

