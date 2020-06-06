EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Murray man is facing multiple felony charges after police said he allegedly broke into her home, choked her and sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the incident took place in Eagle Mountain on Sunday and Marc Schacht, 46, a man she knew, showed up at her house uninvited and broke in through a window.

The woman. who lives in a basement of her parent’s home, walked from the basement to the upstairs to take her dogs out, when she said Schacht attacked her, grabbed her by her hair, and forced her back into the basement.

She said Schacht choked her to the point that she went unconscious. The woman said she blacked out, but then became aware as Schacht was removing her pants. Schacht then sexually assaulted her, refusing to let her go.

The woman was able to escape when she talked Schacht down and asked him to take the dogs out. She then ran to the neighbors for help.

Police said the victim had red marks around her neck that were consistent with strangulation and bruises all over her body. After the interview, the woman went to the hospital for an examination.

Police were called to the home where they found Schacht nearby, hiding in some bushes.

Deputies found a window with a screen removed and a footprint pattern on a table that was under the window. That footprint matched Schacht’s shoe print.

During an interview with police, officers said Schacht smelled strongly of alcohol. He denied all the allegations and said he had been invited over by the woman and that he would never lay a hand on her. He said the woman hit him with a broom so he fled the home.

Schacht has been charged with three first-degree felonies. Aggravated sexual assault (x2) and kidnapping as well as second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling and third-degree felony aggravated assault.

A background check on Schacht shows he received a DUI in January he is still going through the court process for.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately