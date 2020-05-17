Police: Motorcyclist critically injured making U-turn in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – A man riding a motorcycle made a U-turn on 3300 South and collided with another vehicle, critically injuring him, according to police.

The man, in his 50s, was riding eastbound on 3300 South an made an impromptu U-turn at 1089 West, according to Danielle Croyle, spokesperson for South Salt Lake Police.

His motorcycle collided with a vehicle also going eastbound on 3300 South and the rider was thrown from his bike.

First responders transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police have not yet issued any citations.