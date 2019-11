MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Unified Police Department say Matheson Junior High in Magna is on lockdown Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Melody Gray with UPD says the school was put on lockdown as a safety precaution after reports of a possible suspicious person trying to get into the building.

Lockdown protocol initiated by police at @MathesonJrHigh after a report of a suspicious person on campus. NO THREAT has been made. The protocol is precautionary to ensure student safety. Please do not call the school or your student or come to campus during the protocol. 1of2 pic.twitter.com/DLnAIafv8Y — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) November 12, 2019

This is a developing story, information will be shared as it becomes available.

