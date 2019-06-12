Police: Man with history of lewdness involving children, caught urinating in public

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) A man arrested for urinating in public has a history of lewdness, police said.

According to the Provo Police Department, Isaac Flores, 29, was seen by an officer urinating at the intersection of University Avenue and 920 South, Tuesday morning.

Arresting documents state that Flores was standing two feet from the sidewalk in open view of traffic and customers at a nearby Taco Bell restaurant.

An officer, driving in the area spotted Flores urinating on the grass and stopped his patrol vehicle to use both his body and dash camera to record the violation.

According to the officer, Flores did not see anything wrong with what he was doing because in his mind, since no one said anything to him no one saw what he was doing.

Police conducted a records check of Flores and found that his criminal history revealed two prior convictions of lewdness.

One was changed to indecent exposure and the other was lewdness involving a child that occurred in July, 2018.

According to arrest records, Flores was seen masturbating on the splash pad at Pioneer Park in Provo. When officers arrived, they said Flores stated that, “he was cleaning himself” and later told police, “he had an itch and was itching himself.”

Documents state that a witness recorded Flores on their cell phone and revealed witnesses and several children playing in the water next to him while he performed the sexual act. Police said more than 25 children may have seen the act. Flores pleaded no contest to charges related to that incident.

In connection to the public urination case, Flores was charged with felony lewdness with a prior offense involving children.

