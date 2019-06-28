Police: Man tries to disarm deputy after threatening to kill estranged wife

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah County man is arrested after police say he kicked down the door to his home while threatening to kill his estranged wife.

Police responded to a home at 4679 North Constoga Way on Thursday morning after receiving a call from a woman saying that her, “ex-husband was trying to break through the bedroom door.” According to police, several neighbors reported a disturbance about a man who could be heard yelling.

A deputy arrived to the home and found the door damaged, consistent with it being forced open. Documents state the man identified as Christopher Hadlock, 38 could be heard screaming from inside the house, “as if he was attacking something.”

Police said Hadlock was breaking several items inside the home when the responding deputy ordered him to put his hands up. Records state Hadlock refused and picked up a vacuum attachment, throwing it at the deputy, then “picked up a large item and raised it over his head and began charging.”

The deputy backed up and shut the front door to avoid Hadlock. When the deputy opened the door again, he said Hadlock, “threw the item into the wall, making a large hole.”

Hadlock reportedly charged at the deputy again when he was told that he was under arrest. A pepper gun was deployed by police and Hadlock, “laid down on the ground on his stomach, but was refusing to place his hands behind his back.”

Another deputy arrived to help apprehend Hadlock who apparently managed to grab the rifle hanging around one of the deputy’s neck, pulling both the firearm and the deputy towards him. Police, “gave a distraction blow,” to Hadlock and managed to place him in handcuffs.

Deputies said Hadlock continued to be combative by kicking and spitting on deputies and medical teams. He was placed in leg shackles and a spit hood before being transported to the hospital to be decontaminated and get a medical clearance.

Police cleared the house and located Hadlock’s estranged wife inside the bedroom. During an interview, she told police they were going through a divorce and Hadlock had been drinking.

She said they were cleaning out their house to sell it and she reportedly became fearful when she saw Hadlock had drank a bottle of alcohol. He became angry when she refused to give her the keys to the truck and broke a glass on the driveway.

The woman said she ran inside the house and locked the door for her safety when Hadlock broke the door, “knocking her back into the wall.” She ran upstairs and locked herself in the room where he again reportedly tried to break the door.

The woman said Hadlock stated, “he was going to do whatever it took to have the officer responding shoot him so she had to watch.” She said he was charged for domestic violence against her several years ago.

Hadlock was booked into the Utah County Jail on a long list of charges including threat of terrorism causing official or volunteer action, resisting arrest, intoxication, disarming and assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief and assault.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous, domestic situation there is free and confidential help. Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or at udvc.org or SVSUtah.org. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.