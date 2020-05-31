SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who is believed to have been either shooting arrows, or threatening to discharge them into a crowd of protestors downtown Salt Lake City will be screened for charges, according to police.

Salt Lake City Police tweeted the man is not in custody at this time but they are aware of who he is.

While we do not have the individual who was brandishing a bow and arrow in custody, we do know who he is. We intend to screen charges against him. pic.twitter.com/0XrQcodV3q — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) May 31, 2020

The man was confronted by protestors and eventually was physically assaulted as the crowds tried to stop him from shooting arrows at people.

*ABC4 used a blurred photo because the man has not yet been charged or arrested by police. His identity would need to be released by law enforcement for us to legally publish on our website a clear photo. Once we are given that information we will update this story*