Police: Man shoots gun on church property, fights and threatens to kill responding officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A 34-year-old man was arrested after records state he discharged a gun, fought with officers then said he wanted to kill them.

According to arresting documents, police responded to shots fired called in the area of 1587 South Foothill Drive. The caller stated they heard one gunshot and then witnessed a man walking into an apartment building with what appeared to be a rifle or a shotgun.

The witness said the man then left the apartment and was on the south side of a church located in the area.

When police arrived, the located Carl Samuel Boyack, 34, sitting on the stairs at the church and was smoking out of a pipe. When police asked him what he was doing, he said “smoking some (expletive) weed”.

The man got up from the stairs in an aggressive manner with fist clenched and came at the officers as though he was going to assault them. He later told one of the officers he approached them because he intended to kill them, according to documents.

Documents state the man continued to approach officers aggressively so he was tackled to the ground. Boyack continued to fight the officers and resisted being placed in handcuffs. Once they placed him inside the vehicle, he kicked the back of the door, causing damage.

While talking with police, the man said he took the gun outside to clean it because there was dog hair in his apartment. He said the gun accidentally discharged.

Police said they found a shell casing in the parking lot of the church and a marijuana joint and pipe in his possession.

Boyack was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on two third-degree felony charges, damage to jails and possession of a firearm by a restricted person. He is facing additional misdemeanor charges of assault against a police officer, interfering with an arresting officer, drug possession, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A background check for Boyack shows he was arrested in 2012 for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct but he failed to show up at court and a warrant has been out for his arrest ever since.

Boyack is not a convicted felon but because he was in possession of drugs and a firearm he is considered restricted.

What others are reading: