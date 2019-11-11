Police: Man held woman for days against her will while beating her and threatening to kill her

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Duchesne County man is facing felony kidnapping charges after police said he held a woman against her will while beating her and threatening to kill her.

Police were called to do a welfare check near 19000 West 500 South in Duchesne on Wednesday, Nov 6.

When they arrived, they noticed a broken window on the door of the trailer and could hear people talking when the homeowner, identified as Garren Breach, 60, came out of the trailer and asked police to remove the woman who was inside, according to documents.

The woman came out of the trailer, moving as if she was in extreme pain, after multiple requests by police, according to documents.

The woman told police she went to the trailer and when she got there, the owner took her cell phone, separated the battery from the phone and then threw the phone into the brush. She said he forced her to take her clothes off so she could not escape and kept against her will inside his trailer for multiple days, according to documents.

The woman said she attempted to run multiple times, on foot screaming for help in an attempt draw attention, but Breach would chase her threatening to kill her. She said he pushed her to the ground then hit her and shoved dirt into her face before gripping her in a bear hug and dragging her back to the trailer, documents state.

The woman said throughout the 3-4 days, Breach would hit her and told her he would kill her with a rubber mallet. He also placed her in hand cuffs and also put a gag inside her mouth, documents state.

During an interview with police, Breach said he threw the woman’s cell phone into the bushes, took her clothing, and admitting to detaining her.

Breach was booked into the Duchesne County Jail and faces charges of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor charges of assault, threat of violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

