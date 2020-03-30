Police: Man booked in jail, juvenile accomplice sent to detention center on attempted homicide

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Lieutenant Brian Eynon, with the Ogden City Police Department, Ogden Police Officers were called to Harrisville Road on a report of an aggravated assault around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Eynon says the victim had been shot in the chest by the suspect. The suspect then tried to shoot another individual but missed, Lt. Eynon adds.

The adult suspect and a juvenile accomplice initially fled the scene and were later apprehended police say.

Lt. Eynon says Ogden Police Detectives obtained a confession from both suspects. The adult suspect was later booked into the Weber County Jail for attempted homicide and the juvenile suspect was booked into Weber Valley Detention Center for attempted homicide, he adds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

