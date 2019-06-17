Police: Man assaults woman 7 months pregnant, says he wants her to ‘get some sense’

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Millcreek man is facing felony charges after police say he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, then strangled her so she could “get some sense,” according to police.

Charging documents state police were called to a home in Millcreek on June 11 in regards to a domestic incident.

When they arrived, a woman who is 7 months pregnant, said Alexander Robert Sowa, 27, became drunk, smacked her three-year old daughter across the face, causing her to fall to the ground and start crying.

Documents state Sowa then grabbed the woman her by the throat, grabbed her hair and took her to the ground where he ripped some of her hair out, put pressure on her hips and legs while digging his fingers into her skull. She said he also dug his knee into her stomach which caused a sharp pains.

The woman said Sowa choked her and she felt weak, could not talk, had difficulty breathing, and said she started seeing lines and felt the back of her neck “go tingly, and that she was scared”, documents state.

The small child who witnessed the strangulation was crying and told Sowa to “stop, you are hurting Mommy!”, according to documents.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for fluid in her neck as a result of the strangulation.

During an interview with police, Sowa admitted he knew the woman was seven months pregnant and he grabbed her by the throat, hit her and engaged in a fist fight with her. He told police he choked her with his hand so that she would “get some sense”, documents state.

Sowa was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bail. He is facing charges of second-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of child abuse and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

A background check on Sowa shows he was arrested in 2016 for domestic violence related criminal trespassing, intoxication and disorderly conduct but the charges were dismissed in 2019 just prior to a trial.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

What others are reading: