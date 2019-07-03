Police: Man assaults Burger King employee through the drive-thru window

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is arrested after a Burger King employee was grabbed through the drive-thru window and punched, police said.

The fast-food restaurant near Center Street and State Street was closed when employees said Diego Emmanuel Bautista Medina, 41 showed up banging on the drive-thru window.

An employee who speaks Spanish opened the window and tried to communicate with the suspect. Medina reportedly grabbed the employee and punched him. The employee shut the window and moments later the workers heard, “a crash of glass from the front of the store.”

Employees said they found Medina standing in the lobby surrounded by broken glass from the front door. They said he was holding large rocks while making, “aggressive jerking movements,” as if he was going to “attack them.”

The Spanish-speaking employee said it was difficult to understand Medina but could make out statements about, “credit card fraud” and “hearing a distressed voice from a friend calling for help from inside the Burger King.”

Officers arrived and arrested Medina. They said when asked if he was using drugs, Medina admitted to using “crystal” and going without sleep for several days.

Tuesday Medina was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges for assault, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

