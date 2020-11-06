Police: Man arrested for firing gun, threatening Trump supporters at rally in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police arrested a man after they say he fired a gun and threatened Trump supporters at a rally in Orem on Tuesday.

According to arresting documents, officers responded to the intersection of State Street and University Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

A rally was being held in support of President Trump on the northeastern corner of the intersection and witnesses said a vehicle described as a black four-door sedan approached the group and began screaming obscenities at them.

The vehicle drove past the rally north on State Street and a passenger fired two rounds from a firearm into the air. The car circled around and parked behind the group on the corner and continued shouting at them.

Several witnesses said a passenger pointed a gun out the window and made death threats towards the group. The vehicle then drove away. The passengers of the vehicle were all described to police as being in their early 20’s and Hispanic.

Officers found two 9 mm casings on the ground where witnesses said the shots were fired. One was found in the gutter on the east side of State Street and the other on the east sidewalk.

Just after midnight, an individual called police to reported he had picked up two males in Wasatch County who asked him for a ride to Orem. While inside his vehicle he overheard them talking about how they were wanted by police.

The individual then dropped the males of at the 7-Eleven at 31 West 800 North.

Officers made contact with the males, one who was identified as Adrian Coronel who had several active warrants, and Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for the two men in relation to a stolen vehicle incident.

Adrian Coronel

The stolen vehicle recovered by Wasatch County Deputies was a black Ford Focus, matching the vehicle description in the Orem shooting, and a witness told police the two men were the ones involved in the shooting in Orem.

Wasatch Deputies located several 9 mm shell casings in the stolen vehicle. Coronel was taken into custody and searched and was found several loose pills that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Coronel was booked into the Utah County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault, discharging a

firearm in city limits, and possession of a controlled substance.