Police: Man arrested for DUI after crashing into side of liquor store in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after deputies say he crashed his vehicle into the side of the liquor store in Park City.

According to a police report issued by Summit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Liquor Store located at 1612 West Ute Blvd just around 1:30 p.m.

The report states the driver of a Subaru Outback, Douglas Tanner, jumped a curb and collided with the north wall of store.

When deputies arrived they spoke with Tanner who said he was driving through the parking lot, applied the brakes and the vehicle slowed but that his foot then became stuck under the gas pedal as he turned into a parking stall.

Tanner explained he could not apply the brake because his foot was trapped under the accelerator, but also that he was pushing the pedal down.

Tanner failed a field sobriety test and told deputies he had taken blood pressure medication earlier in the day. A breathalyzer test showed positive for alcohol, his BAC was not disclosed.

Tanner was arrested on scene for misdemeanor DUI and booked into the Summit County Jail.

The damage to the liquor store wall was cosmetic and no injuries were reported.