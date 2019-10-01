Police: man arrested for beating, choking woman had 27 firearms in his home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man arrested for allegedly beating and choking a woman in South Jordan had 27 firearms inside his home, according to authorities.

Arresting documents show Santiago Steven Maese, 42, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail last Tuesday on one count second-degree felony aggravated assault after police were called to the home on a domestic disturbance.

Police said Maese held the woman down in his front entry way of his residence and repeatedly choked and punched her until she could not breathe.

Documents state she lost partial consciousness and had severe swelling in her eyes and lips and had a nose bleed. The woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

After Maese was booked into jail, a search warrant for the home was obtained because officers had observed some firearms in the home.

At the time of the assault, there was a protective order in place which prohibited Maese from possessing firearms.

During the search, police recovered 27 firearms. Maese faces 54 additional charges in relation to the discovery of the firearms and violations of a protective order.

A background check shows Maese has had three protective orders issued in the past with different individuals as well as multiple past arrests for disorderly conduct, assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

