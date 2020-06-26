Police looking to identify woman wanted for assaulting multiple officers during protests in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are hoping the public can help identify a woman wanted for allegedly assaulting multiple officers during the protests in Salt Lake City last month.
In a post on the Salt Lake City Police Department Facebook page, they said the woman is wanted for felony criminal mischeif as well as the assaults.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact police at 801-799-3000.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.