Police looking to identify suspects in WVC fatal shooting release photos

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are releasing surveillance photos in an attempt to find more leads in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man Sunday morning.

Roxeanne Vainuku of the West Valley City Police Department said witnesses reported seeing two separate vehicles arrive at the home on 5625 West and 4360 South just after midnight and began confronting the residents inside.

Vainuku says, “During the altercation, multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicles striking two victims multiple times.”

19-year-old Neko Jardine was reportedly shot in the neck, upper chest area, and abdomen and was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital, where he died. A second shooting victim who is 17-years-old suffered three gunshots to his legs. He was treated and released from the hospital, according to Vainuku.

Investigators believe the photos are of the suspect’s vehicles. One is described as a red sedan, possibly Nissan Altima or Maxima.

HOMICIDE SUSPECT: investigators have obtained a partial photo of the suspect vehicle in the shooting homicide of 19yo Neko Jardine. It’s a red sedan, possibly Nissan Altima or Maxima. Please RT & if you recognize this vehicle or have info about this crime, call 801-840-4000. pic.twitter.com/eS8HAj8B0Y — WVC Police (@WVCPD) July 16, 2019

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 801-840-4000.

What others are reading: