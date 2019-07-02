Police looking to identify man who robbed bank in Millcreek

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a bank robbery on Monday in Millcreek.

In a press release issued by UPD, they said the suspect entered the Mountain America Credit Union, located at 1298 E Murray Holladay Rd and robbed the bank before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, mid-forties, 5″8″ to 5″9″ inches tall with a heavy build and wearing a Salt Lake Bees shirt, gray shorts, and a camouflage hat.

Anyone who recognizes this individual or has any information about the robbery is asked to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000.

