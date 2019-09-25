Police searching for suspects in Magna gas station robbery

Magna, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for two suspects connected to an aggravated robbery at a gas station in Magna.

The robbery occurred at the Shell gas station located at 7210 West and 3500 South.

According to a Magna Community Facebook page, the suspects, who were possibly teenagers, entered the gas station around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Reportedly, they took drinks and candy and then threw a can of Rockstar energy drink at a clerk’s head, causing the clerk to bleed.

Unified Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call 801-743-7000.

