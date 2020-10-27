Police looking for suspects in armed robbery of 7-Eleven in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Jordan are looking for suspects involved in an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven Monday night.

According to West Jordan Police Detective Scott List, three men in masks came into the store located at 1307 West 7000 South around 9 p.m. and stole beer then left.

They returned and one of the men got up on the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk and took cash from the register while the other two grabbed more beer. The three then fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage and continuing their investigation. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

No one was injured.