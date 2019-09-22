Police looking for suspects after security guard shot in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are currently looking for suspects after a security guard at a private event was shot early Sunday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Police Detective Michael Ruff, three men got into an altercation with the guard around 4:30 a.m. at a party being held at 740 South 300 West.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the guard in the butt then all three men fled the scene.

The guard was taken to the hospital by a third party in a private vehicle and was listed in good condition.

So far, they do not have any descriptions of the suspects but are asking anyone with information to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.

