Police looking for suspect who assaulted juvenile in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Police in Salt Lake City are looking for a suspect who assaulted a juvenile.

According to a post on the Salt Lake City Police Twitter, the incident happened on June 9 at 2040 South 2300 East.

Police say they are looking for the driver of a truck seen in surveillance footage.

If you know who owns the truck or who was driving it you are asked to call 801-799-3000.

