Police looking for suspect who assaulted juvenile in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Police in Salt Lake City are looking for a suspect who assaulted a juvenile.

According to a post on the Salt Lake City Police Twitter, the incident happened on June 9 at 2040 South 2300 East.

Police say they are looking for the driver of a truck seen in surveillance footage.

It's the first #WantedWednesday of September, and we need your help identifying a suspect who assaulted a juvenile. On 6-9-20 the driver of this truck assaulted a juvenile at 2040 S. 2300 E. If you know who owns or was driving this truck please call 801-799-3000. pic.twitter.com/HPj9yv9cbt — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 2, 2020

If you know who owns the truck or who was driving it you are asked to call 801-799-3000.