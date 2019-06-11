Police looking for suspect linked to stolen car

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Police Department is looking for a man who was driving a stolen car and abandoned it, along with his passengers, after a chase.

This happened late Monday night, just before Midnight, when an officer tried to stop the car being driven by the suspect. Police say he took off and they later found the stolen car, which was abandoned, near 13th East and 67th South.

The Unified Police Department blocked off the area and brought K-9’s in to search the area, but they had no luck in finding their suspect. Two women, who were inside the car, were questioned at the scene and police believe they didn’t know the car was stolen. One of those women was booked into jail on unrelated warrants, while the other woman was released.

What others are clicking on: