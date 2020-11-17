Police looking for driver of car who struck, critically injured, 16-year-old pedestrian in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are looking for the driver of a car who struck and teen as he was walking in Salt Lake City, then fled the scene.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the 16-year-old boy was walking southbound across 1700 South at 1120 West (Jordan River Parkway) on Sunday just after 8:30 p.m. when the driver of an older (late 2000’s), white Nissan Altima with an unknown plate was traveling westbound.

The driver of that vehicle struck the teen who then struck the windshield of the car. The driver of the car did not stop and continued westbound.

The boy had severe head trauma and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, as of Tuesday morning, his condition was not available.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call 801-799-3000.