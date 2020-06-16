LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) A Layton man faces serious charges after allegedly stabbing his brother in the neck during an argument Monday night.

According to Layton City Police Lt. Travis Lyman, officers were called to a home on Parkside Lane around 9 p.m. on a report of a stabbing between two brothers.

When officers arrived they found a victim who was bleeding profusely from a deep stab wound to his neck. He transported by LifeFlight to the University of Utah Hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently listed as in stable condition.





Police said the argument appears to have started with Preston Johnson, 27, and his brother, over a 7-year-old child in the home playing with a rubber band gun and of the men telling the child he was going to shoot him with it, documents state.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation when the brother took off his gauged earrings and stabbed Johnson in the neck with them, leaving minor pinpoint marks, documents state.

Johnson then went to the kitchen, grabbed an 8-inch butcher knife, and plunged it into Mitchell’s neck, according to documents.

During an interview with police, Johnson admitted to getting the knife and stabbing his brother in the chest and neck after his brother choked him but a witness told police he separated the men and they had stopped fighting when Johnson went to the kitchen and grabbed the knife, as stated in arresting documents.

Johnson told police he was not trying to kill his brother and never wanted to hurt him but that he was just scared. The victim and the witness also told police they did not believe Johnson was trying to kill his brother.

Police said the stab wound was so deep that the knife went through his neck and into his mouth.

Johnson is being held in the Davis County without bail for second-degree felony domestic violence aggravated assault, and third-degree felony DV in the presence of a child.

*The article was written off of arresting documents at the time of the incident. As the investigation continues some of the information could change. All suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law*