Police: Layton man arrested for shaking 3-month-old daughter, causing critical injuries

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Layton man has been arrested after police say he allegedly shook his 3-month-old daughter, causing critical injuries.

Hayden Pierce, 29, was arrested and booked into the Davis County Jail on Wednesday on one count of second-degree felony child abuse.

Layton Police were dispatched to the home near 1600 West 425 South when the father of a 3-month-old girl said his daughter had stopped breathing.

Hayden and his wife performed CPR until medical personnel arrived and assisted in reviving the child who was taken to the hospital for further medical testing.

Medical tests revealed the baby had a large brain bleed and ruptured blood vessels behind her eye. Physicians who were caring for the infant said the injuries are caused by child abuse where the child had to have been shaken or thrown aggressively.

During the investigation, police said the child was fine around 5:30 p.m. and was being watched by Pierce while the mother had friends over for a dinner party upstairs.

At one point during the dinner, Pierce brought the baby upstairs to show the friends their newborn daughter but once she got fussy, he took her back downstairs, according to documents.

Witnesses said Pierce brought the baby back upstairs to change her diaper when he noticed she was pale and stiff and had stopped breathing.

Police interviewed Pierce further and he admitted he was frustrated with the baby during this time, picked her up and aggressively shook her two times by picking her up in his arms,

then rapidly dropping and raising her with limited head support.

Pierce said the baby began to defecate on her blanket after he shook her and soon after he noticed the baby stopped breathing.

Doctors told police the baby will have lasting effects and she continues to be cared for at the hospital.

Pierce was booked into the Hayden was booked into the Davis County Jail and a no-contact order was put into place, according to documents.