Police issue Silver Alert for 71-year-old woman missing in Iron County

Iron County, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Iron County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing and endangered elderly woman who doesn’t speak and suffers from dementia.

Police say 71-year-old Carol Stratton was last seen at 2pm Saturday walking near 3700 West and 4000 North in Cedar City.

Police say she stopped to visit someone than resumed her walk, but they are unsure which direction she went.

Carol is white, 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 114 pounds, has grey hair and was wearing an orange and blue sweater with a red hat and a large jeweled necklace.

If you see Carol, please call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7550.