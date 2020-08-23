Police investigating the motive of Midvale shooting near Union Park

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are looking into determining the motive behind a shooting on Saturday near Union Park in Midvale.

U-P-D says multiple shots were fired from a car, then the vehicle drove away.

Sometime shortly after the incident, Unified Police say they were notified that someone arrived at Alta View hospital with a gun shot wound.

Sandy Police says they later found the vehicle in question with a bullet hole in the tire.

Officials are still investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.