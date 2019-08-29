UTA official: Suspicious package at Intermodal Hub building was fireworks, all clear

UPDATE: Around 11:45 a.m. the area was cleared.

UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said the package was found by Greyhound security members (there is a Greyhound facility within the hub).

“There were fireworks in the package…some of the paperwork and packaging had been stripped off of those fireworks and so they looked a little suspicious to the people at Greyhound,” Arky said.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The UTA Intermodal Hub building was evacuated Thursday morning after reports of a suspicious package.

The Hub is located at 300 South 600 West.

Ride UTA authorities say Salt Lake Central Station is currently closed.

Buses are dropping off at 900 West 200 South for westbound and 400 West 200 South for eastbound, where they will shuttle to Planetarium and Arena stations.

Everything south of Planetarium is running on the Blue Line, as TRAX cannot currently access Old Greek Town, or Salt Lake Central, and FrontRunner cannot access Salt Lake Central.

#FrontRunner 11:36 am: heading north on FrontRunner, after exiting at Murray take Blue Line to Arena, then the Green to North Temple, where you can proceed North on FrontRunner. For south, after exiting at North Temple, take Green to Arena, then catch the Blue to Murray Central. — UTA (@RideUTA) August 29, 2019

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

