Police investigating suspicious death in North Logan

North Park, Utah (ABC4 News) – The North Park Police is investigating a suspicious death at the North Pointe Apartments today.

According to Ulysses Black, the Interim Chief for North Park Police, first responders were called to the apartments at 3:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon for an unconscious female.

Paramedics began life-saving measures in hopes of saving the woman, but police say the woman did not survive.

It is unknown what caused the woman to lose consciousness, and police say there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the community.

This is developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

