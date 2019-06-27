Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police investigating suspicious death in Corinne

CORINNE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police are investigating a suspicious death in Corinne.

Police say the body was found near the baseball diamond at Bill Flack Park located at 4116 West Montana St. Thursday.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

Note: The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating a case of a woman that has been missing 10-days. They tweeted the following “We are aware of the suspicious death in Box Elder County. We have confirmed with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office it is unrelated to the Mackenzie Lueck missing person investigation.”

