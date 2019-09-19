Police investigating shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police detectives are currently investigating a possible shooting in Salt Lake City after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to Salt Lake City Police Detective Ruff, the man told hospital staff he had been shot.
Police believe the incident happened sometime early Thursday morning near 950 South Redwood Road and detectives are currently on scene attempting to piece together exactly what happened.
*Developing* ABC4 will provide an update once more information is released.
