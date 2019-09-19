Police investigating shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police detectives are currently investigating a possible shooting in Salt Lake City after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Salt Lake City Police Detective Ruff, the man told hospital staff he had been shot.

Salt Lake City Police are investigating a reported shooting at 975 South Redwood Road. Trying to get more information for @abc4utah Midday. pic.twitter.com/ezNZbZMJJf — Rick Aaron (@ABC4RickAaron) September 19, 2019

Police believe the incident happened sometime early Thursday morning near 950 South Redwood Road and detectives are currently on scene attempting to piece together exactly what happened.

*Developing* ABC4 will provide an update once more information is released.

