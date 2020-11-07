2 people shot near Midvale grocery store, suspects still at large

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) -An investigation is underway after two people were shot near a grocery store in Midvale on Friday evening.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to the WinCo Foods grocery store at 7020 South 700 West for a call for a call for a shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman in her late 30s and a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler of the Unified Police Department, the 36-year-old man was shot outside of the WinCo grocery store and then ran inside for help. Store employees then made a makeshift tourniquet to treat the man’s wounds until officers arrived on the scene, police said.

The man is now recovering at a local hospital where his wounds are said to be non-life-threatening, according to Sgt. Cutler.

Police are looking for two people of interest, a man and a woman, that were seen leaving the scene shortly after the shooting occurred. Witnesses say that the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and the woman was wearing a floral shirt and jeans.

Police are also searching for a white 2005 Cadillac that they believe could be connected to the shooting.

It is unknown if there is any relationship between the suspects and the victims, according to Sgt. Cutler.

Police also recovered a weapon at the crime scene.

An investigation by the violent crimes unit is underway, police said.

