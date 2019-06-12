Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police investigating robbery and stabbing in Midvale

Top Stories

Police looking for at least 5 suspects

by: Trevor Warner

Posted: / Updated:

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Police Department is investigating a robbery and stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning near 174th West (Jackson St.) and 8200 South (La Salle Drive).

A police spokesperson tells ABC4 News that around 1:30 AM, two men and a woman, were walking in the neighborhood when at least five Hispanic men, who were all dressed in dark clothing, robbed the group and stabbed one of the men in the back.

Police investigators say the stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Right now, the search continues for the suspects who police say got away with money, phones and a wallet.

What others are clicking on:

Utah representative empowering other women to run for leadership positions

Pride flags won’t come down in Heber despite controversy

Man charged after police discover 157 sexually explicit images of young children on SD card

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TV Schedule

Don't Miss

ABC4 Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS