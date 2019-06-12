Police investigating robbery and stabbing in Midvale

Police looking for at least 5 suspects

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Police Department is investigating a robbery and stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning near 174th West (Jackson St.) and 8200 South (La Salle Drive).

A police spokesperson tells ABC4 News that around 1:30 AM, two men and a woman, were walking in the neighborhood when at least five Hispanic men, who were all dressed in dark clothing, robbed the group and stabbed one of the men in the back.

Police investigators say the stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Right now, the search continues for the suspects who police say got away with money, phones and a wallet.

