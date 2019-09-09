Police investigating possible home invasion shooting in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are investigating possible home invasion shooting in Millcreek.

According to police, the incident happened near 4200 South 500 East in Millcreek after callers reported hearing shots fired. When officers arrived they found three individuals still inside the home who have since been detained for questioning.

One male was shot, but he, nor his girlfriend, were on scene when the police arrived.

Police found evidence of a shots fired inside the home and are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. The victim’s girlfriend told police over the phone they were victims of a strong-armed robbery, but police have not yet been able to confirm that information.

The condition of the victim is not known, he has since been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

*Developing* ABC4 has a crew on scene. An update will be provided once more information becomes available.

